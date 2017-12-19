18 December 2017

Malawi: Masters FC Move On Step Up in Malawi TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

The verdict for the league campaign is out. Wizards FC, who survived the chop from Malawi's TNM Super League last season when they ended 13th have been demoted after losing 0-3 to Moyale Barracks, joining Blantyre United and Chitipa United to the lower leagues.

Wizards FC needed to win both their away fixtures in the north -- against Chitipa United whom they beat 4-1and Moyale -- but at the same time hoping that Masters Security, who were ahead of them by four points, should lose all three of their remaining matches to survive.

But Masters Security lost 1-4 to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday that handed the title to the Nomads but they went on to beat Kamuzu Barracks 3-2 the next day at Dedza Stadium to stay on and even moved a step up after their debut appearance in the top flight league.

Wizards have finished with 27 points from a meagre seven wins in which they drew six times and lost 17 matches while Masters tie on 31 points with 13th-placed Dwangwa United but are separated on goal difference and they also have a game in hand to wrap up the season.

The top eight has now being confirmed after Sunday's game and they are the champions Wanderers, runners-up Nyasa Bullets, 3rd-placed Silver Strikers , Civil Sporting (4th), Blue Eagles (5th), Mafco (6th), Moyale (7th) and the 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks.

These shall compete in the lucrative Airtel Top 8 Cup that was introduced at the beginning of this season and the inaugural champions are Silver Strikers.

