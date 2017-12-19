Liberia: Weah Rallies in Nimba

Ahead of the run-off presidential election slated for December 26, 2017, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has intensified its campaign to ensure victory.

The CDC campaign team, led by Ambassador George Manneh Weah Monday stormed vote-rich Nimba County to rally for more support.

Our correspondent said thousands of citizens were seen along major roads in the county jubilating as they welcomed Ambassador Weah.

Ambassador Weah is said to be headed to Tappita City to begin his campaign for the presidency.

According to reports, Senator Prince Y. Johnson and stalwarts of CDC left for Nimba over the weekend to pave the way for Ambassador Weah's arrival.

Our correspondent said Ambassador Weah and team are expected to visit several key provincial cities in Nimba County.

Nimba is the second populated county in Liberia with almost three hundred thousand registered voters.

According to report, Nimba County Superintendent Dorr Cooper and the county inspector are vigorously campaigning for Ambassador Weah.

Sources in CDC said after his visit to Nimba, Ambassador Weah, along with his team will make a stop-over in Bong and Margibi counties to make his case to Liberians for votes.

Ambassador Weah and team are expected to close the campaign in Montserrado County this Saturday, according to Mulbah Morlu, CDC Vice Chairman for Mobilization.