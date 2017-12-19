Liberia: Labor Congress Wants Peaceful Runoff Election

The Liberia Labor Congress (LLC) is calling on parties in the runoff presidential election and other concern citizens to remain peaceful and law abiding ahead of the controversial runoff election.

"We welcomed the holding of the runoff election with the hope that the National Elections Commission will respect the mandate and implement the modification made by the Supreme Court which includes the clean-up of the final voter roll to ensure transparency and integrity in the process," LLC Secretary General David Sackoh said.

He believes that a free, fair and peaceful election in Liberia borders on the cleaning up of the voter roll to the satisfaction of the two political parties in the runoff.

The LLC statement comes in the wake of a communication from NEC requesting the workers organization to observe the upcoming runoff election.

"The Congress has developed indicators to measure the performance of the incoming government. The indicators are focusing on the social-economic wellbeing as well as

the working environment of Liberian workers", he said

"For the incoming government to move forward with reshaping the social-economic and political landscape of Liberia, LLC wishes to urge the incoming government as a matter of priorities the following issues including decent work and living wages, view of decent work act, regular electricity and water supply, decent and affordable housing, establishment of the minimum wage board in the first 100 days". The LLC Secretary emphasized.

The group wants reliable and affordable public transport, review of concession agreements, and negotiation of concession agreement which they said must be tripartite inclusive.