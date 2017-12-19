The airspace of Liberia is again boosted with the introduction of Africa World Airlines (AWA) into the country on Tuesday via the Roberts International Airport.

Africa World Airlines Limited (AWA) is a Ghanaian airline company with its head office in Greater Accra, Ghana, and its main hub at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Africa World Airlines was incorporated in 2010. It is a joint venture between Hainan Airlines, China-Africa Development Fund, SSNIT and SAS Finance Group. The airlines arrived in the country through the efforts of Joseph Wamah, Managing Director of the Jos Travel Services, a local agent for airlines in the country.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Farmington Hotel at the RIA, the Managing Director of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), Bako Freeman said the Liberia Government is quite pleased with the coming of AWA, which shows that the country is moving forward.

Freeman said such collaboration opens door for greater opportunities for both countries. He expressed happiness that it is his hope for the airlines to stay in the country for the longest.

At the same time, Samuel Thompson, the Chief Operations Officer of AWA lauded the government and people of Liberia for allowing the airlines to extend its services to the country.According to him, it has been tough, but with their history of affordability, reliability as well as safety, both countries stand to benefit including passengers and other customers.

Also speaking, the co-chairman of the airlines, Togbe Afedee XIV said there is a need for Africans to work together and replace fear with hope, stressing that development is good.

"We are looking for integration of Africa because integration is part of the creation of AWA. This means we must open our continent. We have come to ensure that our people can move safely across Africa. AWA has come to stay," he said.

Meanwhile, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara embraced the move by the management for what he calls real bilateral relationship between Ghana and Liberia.

"This is real development for West Africa and the African continent. We believe that your services are real, reliable and safe. This is what we have been looking for," he added.

The maiden flight arrived with 50 passengers on board. Thirty of those on board were non-revenue staff and 20 revenue staff