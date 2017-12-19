Gambia: GFF Gives Awards to November Best Nominees

The Gamba Football Federation (GFF) has given award to winners' of sports personnel of the month, November 2017.

The GFF Awards Panel received recommendations from the Coaches' Association and Players' Association respectively and all of their recommendations were approved and endorsed by the panel.

For the GFF Men's First Division, Sulayman Kuyateh of Gamtel FC was awarded the Coach of the Month, and Abdoulie Sarr of Banjul United FC was awarded Player of the Month.

For the GFF Men's Second Division, Ebrima Bojang of Brufut United FC was awarded the Coach of the Month and Alagie Camara also from Brufut United FC was awarded the Player of the Month.

Each winner received cash prize, a certificate of achievement and a bottle of drink, which will be presented at their next match.

The awards recognise the excellent performances from those coaching and playing in the domestic leagues and is intended to motivate and reward those for their hard work.

Sulayman Kuyateh, the Coach of the Month has made a very encouraging start to life in new surroundings, having left Brikama United where he was coach for six seasons, Kuyateh has hit the ground running with his new club. Appointed in the summer, with instructions to establish Gamtel as a force in Gambian football once again, Kuyateh has led the team to an unbeaten start and was leading the standings after match day 4. A league title challenge would be more than welcome for the telecom giants, especially considering their poor season in 2016/2017.

Abdoulie Sarr, Banjul Utd - has tormented and mesmerized opposition defenders with his close control and silky play and has also delivered quality at set-pieces, he has also provided goals and assists for his team and the youngster is set for a very bright future.

For GFF Men's Division 2, the Coach of the Month Ebrima Bojang, Brufut Utd,

The coach will be under no illusion that promotion is the minimum requirement from the ambitious club. Brufut have made a fine start in their quest for an automatic promotion place and have set a marker for the rest of the season. Bojang is the third coach in three seasons and the Brufut fans will be hoping that he will have the magic formula to get their club in the big time next season. They top the standings after a productive month and will look to continue this early season form to meet their targets.

The Player of the Month, Alagie Camara, Brufut Utd who leads by example in every game, showing bravery and determination as well as hunger to win, continues to show that he is one of the finest defenders in the country despite playing in the second tier.

The nominees and winners for the Women's Leagues will be announced in due course.