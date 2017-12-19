18 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Need to Turn the Reform Agenda Into Practice

Tagged:

Related Topics

In the old Gambia, people were outraged by bad Governance, characterised by detention for years without trial, disappearances without trace and torture to get evidence under duress all in the name of foiling security threats.

FOROYAA maintained a diary of such happenings and would not want to see the same records under a new Gambia. Hence members of the Law enforcement and security sector should bear in mind that whatever is done to a human being cannot be secret. Sooner or later it will become public. Hence the best form of behaviour is to do things that would not need to be hidden.

We need law enforcement and Security forces who are committed to the values of democracy and the Republic and the due process of law without breach; forces that have zero tolerance for coercion and using any repressive means against any Gambian in particular and human beings at large.

Gambia

Jammeh Knew About Journalist's Killing - Ex-Minister

Amadou Scatred Janneh, a onetime minister of Information Communication and Infrastructure during the APRC regime has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.