Seychelles: And the Prize Goes to ... South African Reality Show Winners Announced

The winners of a new South African reality show have been announced and the lucky couple has walked away with gifts worth over $58,000, including a seven-night stay in Seychelles.

Johannesburg-based Taryn and Franco Habib will get to experience a second honeymoon in the 115-island nation in the western Indian Ocean. After flying in business class onboard the country's national carrier -- Air Seychelles -- the couple will have at their disposal a fully crewed yacht, sponsored by The Moorings.

On December 3, the Habibs were announced as the grand winners during the season finale of 'The Wedding Bash(ers)'. The new South African reality show started airing on M-Net channel 101 on September 17.

The winning couple celebrated their big day with a Lebanese-Portuguese inspired wedding at a trendy inner-city rooftop venue in Jozi, leaving them with the best overall score.

A total of 22 couples competed in the show, which consisted of 12 episodes, where their weddings were rated by four bashers. As they joined in the festivities, they also discreetly judged each one on five key criteria - fashion and beauty, décor, food, entertainment and overall experience.

Also known as 'The squad', the team scoring the wedding consisted of former Miss South Africa

Cindy Nell, Vuzu star Denise Zimba, international TV chef Siba Mtongana and top wedding planner Zavion Kotze.

Isla Moffet from Air Seychelles and Bianca Morais from the Moorings presented the ecstatic couple with the grand prize.

The sponsorship has been made possible thanks to the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) office in South Africa. Representatives of the office were present during the planning phase of the reality show where they brought onboard the two companies.

The board's representative in South Africa said in a previous communiqué that it is always encouraging to see the active involvement of business partners from Seychelles to promote the beautiful island destination to the world.

"In 2017, with a view on South Africa specifically, we have been fortunate to have had Seychelles featured positively across many television networks covering a range of topics displaying the diversity of the destination," said Lena Hoareau, the director of STB's office in Johannesburg.

Apart from the trip to Seychelles, the newlyweds received a cash price of over $18,500 sponsored by M-Net, $7,430 worth of jewellery from Jack Friedman, as well as $7,430 worth of cosmetics from Essence, Caribbean Tan, Lov and Catrice cosmetics among others.

The season finale also announced the viewer's choice, which saw Kylé and Mark Steyn win the votes of the South African audience, with their intimate wedding in Western Cape's fishing village of Paternoster.