18 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex Presidential Candidate to Face Trial Over "Criminal Acts"

Photo: Radio Shabelle
Abdirahman Abdishakur

Somalia government has backed Sunday night arrest of opposition leader Abdirahman AbdiShakur saying investigation proved he had committed "criminal acts".

Speaking to the media on Monday Internal Security Minister Mohamed Abukar Dualle Islow said the Wadajir Party leader will face trial.

Abdishakur was arrested in a dramatic raid at his Mogadishu home that ended with the death of five bodyguards and a driver.

The raid was conducted by Somali intelligence agents.

Islow told journalists that the security agents had a warrant to search the politician's home.

According to the government the politician resisted any attempt to have his home searched resulting to an exchange of fire that resulted to the deaths of six people.

Abdishakur a former presidential candidate and minister is been investigated for allegedly receiving funds from foreign countries to destabilise Somalia which amounts to a treasonable charge.

He is been held at an undisclosed location by Nisa agents.

Islow warned against holding of private meetings without official permission from the government.

