Eritrea: Southern Region - Praiseworthy Infrastructure Implementation

Mendefera — At an assessment meeting conducted in the Southern region on 12-13 December, it was reported that praiseworthy infrastructural programs have implemented.

According to the reports presented, agricultural infrastructure, educational and health institutions as well as other developmental and construction activities worth more than 20 million Nakfa have been implemented. It was also indicated that 135 km Asmara-Senafe asphalt road, 318 km Dekemhare-Tera-Emni, Dekemhare-Tsorena, Emni-Haili-Adi-Tefanto as well as Endagergis-Mai-Mine have been renovated.

More over, renovation activities on the dams of Areza, Ona-Foron, Birkito as well as persistent endeavors in soil and water conservation have been conducted in cooperation with students, the public and members of the EDF.

Extensive research has also been made to identify the historical and tourism sites that could have the potential for tourism attraction.

The Governor of the region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos indicated that installation of solar power is underway in Areza and Mai-Dima and new generators have become operational to ensure the electric power supply to the towns of Adi-Keih, Mai-Mine and Tsorena. Mr. Efrem also called on the public to reinforce participation in the implementation of the set out development programs for 2018.