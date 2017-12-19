19 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminars On Reinforcing Organizational Capacity

Massawa — Seminar focusing on reinforcing organizational capacity and nurturing conscious and competent youth was held in the Northern Red Sea region.

At the seminars that were conducted to youth workers in Ghinda and to the students of Wina Technical School, Tsabra and Adulis in Nakfa, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, Mr. Idris Osman explaining the heroic feat demonstrated by the Eritrean youth in the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty, called for nurturing youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills and play due role in the national development drives.

At a similar seminar conducted at the Eritrean Institute of Technology, Mai-Nefhi, Ms. Mensura Ismail, head of NUEYS branch of Sawa and Higher Education, underlined the significance of strengthening organizational capacity and called on the college students to become role models to fellow students.

