Windhoek — The Namibia Judiciary has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of one of its stalwarts, Justice Nicholas Robin (Nick) Hannah.

He died at a Windhoek hospital after a short illness.

"As his illustrious professional career accounts, Justice Hannah's passing is not only a loss to the bereaved family, but it is a loss to the legal fraternity in Namibia, the SADC Region and beyond," the Office of Chief Justice, Peter Shivute, said in a press release.

According to the Office of the Judiciary, his distinguished career dates back to the 1960s when he was first called to the English Bar in 1964 and later lectured law at Liverpool University until 1966. He also practised law in London for 13 years before he was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Botswana and served in that capacity until his appointed as the Chief Justice of Swaziland in 1985.

Judge Hannah joined the High Court of Namibia in an acting capacity in 1991, one year after Independence, and subsequently became a permanent judge until retirement after a long and illustrious career.

According to Chief Justice Shivute, Justice Hannah served the judiciary of Namibia with dedication and distinction.

"He and his post-independence pioneering colleagues have laid a strong foundation upon which our judicial values are now anchored", the Chief Justice stated.

He further said Judge Hannah's dedicated and unwavering commitment to service delivery is evident in the qualities of the many judgments he authored as well as in his prompt delivery of decisions after hearing cases. "As a principled judicial office, Mr Justice Hannah fostered a culture of identifying and narrowing down issues for determination by the court than spending valuable court's time on peripheral issues," Justice Shivute emphasised.

He concluded by saying: "On behalf of the Namibian Judiciary and indeed on my behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the entire family and friends of Mr Justice Hannah during this difficult time.

Let us all remain strong and celebrate a life well-lived; a life filled with purpose to promote social justice."