South Africa: Viral Dance Video Aims to Get South Africans Into the 'Summer Vibe'

The visionary behind a viral dance video, set in Cape Town's iconic foreshore, says he was inspired by his love for dance and music to get South Africans into "the summer vibe".

The one-minute clip, watched over 60 000 times on Facebook by Tuesday morning, features seven dancers from creator Rudi Smit's dance crew, Untimitive, moving in perfect sequence on the plaza at the Cape Town Civic Centre.

Dressed in colourful loose-fitting button shirts, the group glides across the promenade as the camera swirls to a remix of the hit single Cartier, by Dutch artist Dopebwoy.

Speaking to News24 from Spain, 25-year-old Smit said the first time he heard the song he got a mental picture of the dance routine.

"I love the expression of music, when I listen to music I can see a vision. When a song comes up only I can see the vision, no-one else - and I saw the vision here," a proud Smit said.

Smit, who has released several similar videos over the past year with close to a million views, says he wanted to get South Africans in the holiday mood with the video.

"I haven't made a video in a while and wanted it to feel summery and fun - from the start, the video is styled colourfully and it's a fun song."

'On another level'

On Facebook, users from as far as the Netherlands praised Smit for using a Dutch song creatively in a South African setting.

Kirsten John from The Hague commented: "This is a Dutch wrap [sic] song created here in Netherlands - loved how South Africans used this!"

Sophie Ketels from Breda, in the Netherlands, said she "loves it".

South African Gugu Buthelezi said: "I get goosebumps each time I see your work [Smit] - you are insanely talented!"

Ryno Scheepers said Smit was an on a whole other level. "Leveyylss [sic]," he gushed.

Smit, who has been dancing since the age of 9, says he hopes the video will cultivate the same love for dance that he has had since he was a child.

"You have to start somewhere. Build yourself, set goals and push yourself beyond your expectations - you'll see how many awesome opportunities lie ahead."

And for 2018? Smit says he looks forward to creating more content that will inspire.

"I love what I do; I love the music, because when we listen to music we see different things, it is a journey like that - it never gets boring at all," Smit said.

