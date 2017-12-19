19 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Dherira' Singer in New Duet With Jachi

Masvingo based musician, Wayne Jachi, has worked on a collaboration with Andy Muridzo that will be released this week Titled "Nhaka Hazvikoni" the song encourages people to have faith in what they do. It has a traditional beat that spices the good voices of the two musicians. Jachi said he would work with different musicians in making sure he satisfies the market.

"I am from Masvingo and I can say things are taking shape because my music is being played on different platforms as well as getting fair recognition from both the province and the nation," he said. Muridzo said Jachi was a musician with great potential and is optimistic his song will make an impact on the local scene.

"He is a good musician and the song will definitely go far," said Muridzo. Jachi recently released an album "Pamusasa" that had 10 tracks produced by Maselo. He said while there are several efforts by the Government and its arms to uphold cultural values musicians have a role to play.

Jach's songs have fusion of mbira, drums, marimba and guitars. His messages are targeting the youths whom he said should know our culture and desist from things like drug abuse.

"Things like drug abuse are affecting our youths and in my songs I have tried to tell them to do away with such. A society with determined youths has a better future. As musicians we have a big role to play in encouraging good works for the youths," he said. Some of the songs include "Pamusasa", "Kumusha Ndinouya", "Pungwe", "Wakanaka" and "Tabatanidzwa" among others. He said he was going around making enquires for the album launch.

"We are having final touches for the launch. I want to do the best for my fans so we are trying to have the best launch ever," he said. Jachie has two live bands one performing in Zimbabwe and the other one in South Africa. Establishing the two outfits was not an easy thing for the musician who blamed his poor financial backup.

