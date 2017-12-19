Namibia: Shoome Accorded 'Official Burial Status'

Ongwediva — Liberation struggle icon Major Isak Shoome, who passed away on Tuesday last week, has been accorded a national funeral, the Omusati Governor Erginus Endjala has confirmed.

Shoome died at the age of 101 at his Tsandi homestead in Omusati Region.

Endjala revealed this during a telephonic interview with New Era. He said all the technical procedures are at an advanced stage and both Shoome's family and the government have agreed that he will be laid to rest at Omugulugwombashe next Saturday.

He said the memorial service would be held at the liberation hero's homestead on Friday as per official arrangements.

Endjala said the region has lost an icon who was heavily relied on when it came to historic information regarding Omugulugwombashe.

"He was always willing to talk about it, even when he was too old, but now he is no more," said the governor, adding that his office has consulted all the relevant offices that deal with veterans and it was concluded Shoome should be accorded an official funeral.

Endjala said that Shoome had benefited from all the benefits for veterans provided by the government through the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, including the provision of a house.

Shoome was an Omugulugwombashe veteran. He was one of the first recruits of the first military training centre named 'Ondaadhi' (reconnaissance), established at Ontamanzi in March 1966.