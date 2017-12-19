19 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmajo Tells Army Commanders to Double Their Efforts in Fighting Al-Shabab

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali president Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addressed commanders of the army forces at the Ministry of Defense headquarters. He praised the army for their braveness and efforts in fighting Al-Shabab even at difficult times and said that as a result, the country has moved forward in attaining peace.

The president told the commanders that they need not relax but instead increase their efforts in fighting all anti-peace agents and that they should communicate and motivate their junior officers in the same.

"We have to increase our efforts up to five times and not be bored even for a single minute because this is the time we need to prove ourselves as the international communities who support us are placing hard tests on us. You have the ability but if it lacks the mood and loyalty, it will be like a container with a hole at the bottom and that is something you need to teach your junior officers. With the will of Allah, we will succeed in these activities that we are preparing for and I will channel much of the government resources into the army so that we free this country from any insecurity", said the president.

President Farmajo regularly visits the army to address and motivate them to carry out their work with patriotism and defeat the anti-peace agents who are against the stability of the country.

Somalia

Is Ex Prime Minister Sharmake Next to Be Arrested ?

A source within the Government has exclusively told Radio Dalsan that there may be plans by government to have former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.