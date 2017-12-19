Somalia: President Farmajo Tells Army Commanders to Double Their Efforts in Fighting Al-Shabab

Somali president Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addressed commanders of the army forces at the Ministry of Defense headquarters. He praised the army for their braveness and efforts in fighting Al-Shabab even at difficult times and said that as a result, the country has moved forward in attaining peace.

The president told the commanders that they need not relax but instead increase their efforts in fighting all anti-peace agents and that they should communicate and motivate their junior officers in the same.

"We have to increase our efforts up to five times and not be bored even for a single minute because this is the time we need to prove ourselves as the international communities who support us are placing hard tests on us. You have the ability but if it lacks the mood and loyalty, it will be like a container with a hole at the bottom and that is something you need to teach your junior officers. With the will of Allah, we will succeed in these activities that we are preparing for and I will channel much of the government resources into the army so that we free this country from any insecurity", said the president.

President Farmajo regularly visits the army to address and motivate them to carry out their work with patriotism and defeat the anti-peace agents who are against the stability of the country.