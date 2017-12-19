Somalia: Some Members of Both Houses Meet Over Ex Presidential Candidate's Arrest

A group of Senators and MPs from the Hawiye clan met last night in Villa Hargeysa centre in Mogadishu where they discussed the arrest of the former presidential candidate and Minister Mr Andirahman Abdishakur Warsame by the government.

The politicians who condemned the raid on the leader's home and the subsequent arrest demanded his immediate release and those behind the incident to take full responsibility for all damages caused.

After the meeting, Senator Yussuf Gele Ugas who spoke to the media said that the way Mr Warsame was raided and arrested was totally wrong and that they didn't get good feedback from government leaders who they talked to about the matter.

"What is going on in the country right now is if you defer with me, I will hit with a weapon but no one will accept that", added the Senator

Mr Ugas told the politicians from Hawiye that it's the time to hold those who were behind the incident accountable for their deeds.