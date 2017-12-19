Uganda: Red Pepper Journalists Released On Bail

Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

Red Pepper directors and editors in the dock at Buganda Road Court (file photo).

Court has granted bail to eight journalists of a local daily tabloid, the Red Pepper, who are battling several charges including publication of information prejudicial to security, libel and offensive communication.

The eight suspects who include Richard Tusiime, Johnson Musinguzi, Patrick Mugumya, and Arinatiwe Rugyendo were on Tuesday granted non-cash bail of Shs20 million.

Others are Richard Kintu, Ben Byarabaha, Francis Tumusiime and James Mujuni.

Their sureties were also bonded at Shs20 million each.

Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Samuel Kagoda read the ruling which was written by the trial Chief Magistrate James Ereemye who is indisposed.

The eight were charged with publication of a news story prejudicial to national security and publication of a story that defamed President Museveni, his brother Gen Salim Saleh and Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

They were also charged with the use of the electronic system to publish information that portrayed Museveni, Saleh and Tumukunde as if they are planning to overthrow President of Rwanda Paul Kagame. Prosecutors argue that the report subjected the trio to ridicule, contempt and hatred.