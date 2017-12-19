Uganda: Speaker Suspends Plenary Over Allegations of Presence of Soldiers At Parliament

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has suspended plenary following claims by some MPs that there are soldiers at Parliament.

Amuru District Woman MP Lucy Akello (FDC) told Parliament during the second day of age limit debate, that she found soldiers occupying both the Catholic and Anglican Chaplaincy prayer places in Parliament.

The MPs question why soldiers are at Parliament yet the Speaker had assured them that they would be guarded by police officers.

Ms Kadaga said she had suspended plenary until 2pm as she investigates the MPs' claims.

This comes just a day after Opposition MPs raised concerns over their security saying there were strangers in the House during the first day of the age limit debate.

The matter was raised by the Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, however, insisted that there was no stranger, but only her bodyguards.

"These are my people. Yes, they are my bodyguards, .... Don't you want me to have security?" she asked.