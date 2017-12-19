A Gweru man was last week arrested for stocktheft at a gathering with in-laws where he had gone to pay lobola using a stolen beast.

Jonathan Ndlovu (28) of Somabula resettlement areas on the outskirts of Gweru, according to witnesses, was under pressure to pay the bride price for his sweetheart, Nomsa Moyo, when he decided to steal a heifer from the neighbourhood.Police got a tip-off following a report of stocktheft and that the stolen beast was seen being driven by Ndlovu to his in-laws.

"When the police arrived at the suspect's in-laws homestead, they found the stolen beast tied to a tree, with Ndlovu locked in a meeting with his in-laws and other relatives as they were handing over their bride price," said a source.

"Ndlovu was immediately arrested and the stolen beast was recovered." Acting police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, yesterday confirmed the incident, which occurred last Thursday. She said the complainant Mr Sindani Mpofu's heifer went missing from his herd on November 21.

"Then last Thursday, the missing beast was seen tied on a rope at the suspect, Jonathan, Ndlovu's in-laws homestead," said Asst Insp Mkwende. She said when police arrived at the scene, they immediately arrested Ndlovu. Upon further investigations, police discovered that Ndlovu was trying to pay a bride price to his in-laws using the stolen beast," said Asst Insp Mkwende.

"We take this opportunity to warn members of the public to make sure any livestock they receive has a clearance letter from the police. This helps to avoid receiving stolen stock as gifts." Ndlovu's in-law Mr Moyo said he was contemplating withdrawing his daughter following the embarrassment. He said he had invited some relatives from as far as South Africa to be part of the lobola gathering that turned into a farce.

"Imagine, I have some relatives working in South Africa who had come to witness the gathering only to realise that the bride price had been stolen. We are still waiting for the police to complete their investigations before making a decision. It's very difficult to have a son-in-law who is a thief," he said.