19 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vocational Centre Gets BoA Support

The Bank of Africa (BoA) has donated four sewing machines to the St Peter's Church Vocational Training Centre to facilitate the teaching of 'tailoring skills' to "women with low incomes."

Speaking to the press during the handing/taking over of the machines, the BoA manager for marketing, research and development, Mr Muganyizi Bushweko, said the bank is committed to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

Noting that the bank has been engaging in various corporate social responsibility activities that have had a positive impact on the social, economic and cultural lives of the beneficiaries, Mr Bushweko said "we give priority to women, widows, youths and the disabled so as to enable them have something to engage in - and earn a living." (Rosemary Mirondo)

Saying that the bank is sure that, as a result of the donation of the sewing machines, more women will be trained, after which they will be able to employ themselves - thereby earning a living for themselves and their families.

For her part, the head of St Peter's Church Vocational Training Centre, Sister Gertrude Amandus, said the Centre is grateful for the donation, stressing that the sewing machines will go a long way in training widows, the disabled and the youth who would acquire the skills needed to improve their living conditions.

"Through the years, the Centre has been running its operations based on the contributions made by the church community, and we appreciate even more when other institutions come forward and assist us in like manner," Sister Gertrude said. (By Rosemary Mirondo)

