Mauritius: Health Minister Inaugurates Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit At Jeetoo Hospital

press release

Government is determined to provide quality services to all citizens by placing health care at the core of its agenda with the priority of making the latest medical technology accessible to all.

The Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, made this statement yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of a Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at the Jeetoo Hospital in Port Louis which will act as an outpatient facility for early diagnostic of gastro-intestinal related diseases.

Minister Husnoo recalled that full-fledged Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Units are already operational at the SSRN hospital in Pamplemousses and Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Rose Belle and that this facility will be extended shortly to Flacq Hospital and Victoria Hospital at Candos. He further spoke of the various achievements and new projects in the pipeline regarding the health sector.

The new projects are namely: the recruitment of 500 junior doctors bringing the total to 1080 doctors at December 2017; decentralisation of medical services in mediclinics and area health centres; a Neonatal Intensive Care unit at the Jeetoo Hospital; a new ENT Hospital; a new Cancer Hospital at Solferino Vacoas; and an Eye Hospital at Réduit.

Among other projects a new hospital at Flacq and SSRN Hospital for which the master plan is being worked out and a Central Pharmacy Store to stock all medications in a safer and appropriate place.

Minister Husnoo added that all these projects will be completed within a span of one or two years once the projects have kick-started and that Government is investing massively in improving health care. He concluded by appealing to one and all to adopt healthy eating habits which in turn will ultimately bring a decrease in diseases associated with bad eating habits.

For his part, the Regional Health Director, Dr Ismet D.I. Nawoor, spoke about the various facilities to be provided by the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit and highlighted that the coming into operation of the new unit is yet another strand forward with regards the development being undertaken so far at the Jeetoo Hospital.

He further underlined that the number of patients suffering from gastro-intestinal diseases has increased from 500 patients in 2013 to 1280 in 2017 which he said has nearly doubled. Hence, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit, he added will be dedicated to carry out such diagnostics for early detection of those diseases which before was being performed in the surgical department.

Endoscopy

Endoscopy is a procedure where specialised equipment is used to look inside the gastro-intestinal organ. Endoscopy comprises the following: Gastroscopy, Colonoscopy, ERCP (Endoscopic Retrogade Cholangio-Pancreatography).

Gastroscopy is the examination of the upper Gastro Intestinal system. An apparatus is passed through the mouth down to stomach and small intestine. A colonoscopy is an internal examination of the colon and rectum, using an instrument called a colonoscope. ERCP is a technique used to diagnose and treat certain problems of the biliary or pancreatic ductal systems.