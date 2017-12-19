South Africa: ANC Meeting Over 68 Missing Votes

Photo: African National Congress

The arrival of delegates at Nasrec for the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference (file photo).

News24 has confirmed that a meeting of the ANC's steering committee is underway to probe the "disappearance" of 68 delegates' votes.

The total number of voting delegates attending conference is 4776, but only 4708 voted. The steering committee is in charge of organising the conference.

A senior ANC delegate told News24 the EleXion Agency, which conducted the election on the ANC's behalf, must explain to the party what happened to the 68 missing votes.

"They are there. They are voting delegates who voted. Why weren't their votes counted?" asked the source.

News24 understand the matter is driven by supporters of Senzo Mchunu, the candidate for secretary general on new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's slate.

Mchunu lost by 24 votes to Free State ANC chair Ace Magashule, who is a strong ally of former ANC president Jacob Zuma.

Mchunu needs a mere 13 votes to beat Magashule. News24 understands that the electoral committee has been asked to report back to plenary on the matter.

Source: News24