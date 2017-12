At least 196 more Gambian migrants have arrived from Libya on Thursday as human rights violation continues in the North African country.

Omar Jatta, one of the returnees told The Point that "It's a nightmare to live in Libya as African. The Libyans torture, incarcerate people, and abuse women."

"They do anything inhumane to punish Africans and make sure they work day and night."

He appealed that African union and the international community should rescue those remaining in Libya.