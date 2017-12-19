Gambia: Paralympic Delegates Left Unsheltered On Friday

Members of the Gambia Paralympic delegates to NaYConF 2017 in Basse, Upper River Region were not provided with shelter and left to sleep in the open by members of the National Organising Committee (NOC) logistic and accommodation committee.

The delegation arrived in Basse on Friday around 2pm but had to sit the rest of the day and entire night in the open at CHIGAMBAS Skills Training Centre in Basse Kabakama.

Some of their delegates had to sleep in the bus that transported them to the region.

They also almost spent the entire Saturday in the open before being allocated a room on Saturday evening.

Speaking to NaYConF, Sainey Colley, Paralympic team head coach explained that they arrived in Basse on Friday, December 14, 2017 at about 2:00pm but were not allocated a place to sleep and had to spend the night in the vehicle while others slept in the open which was a challenge for them.

He estimated the distance from Kanifing Municipality to Basse as very far, explaining that they were assured of convenience prior to their departure but that was not what they found on the ground.

He expressed their disappointment with the National Organising Committee.

Demba Jarju, national Paralympic athlete explained that some of them had to sit the whole night in their wheelchairs.

He expressed concern that they had not taken their bath since they got to Basse because their wheelchairs could not enter the bathrooms which were also filled with stagnant water.

He called for the revisit of the organizational aspect of the event which is not encouraging.

He noted that no matter how hard things got, they would still participate because they are doing it for their country.

Malang Tamba, Captain of Gambia Paralympic team also expressed disappointment with the way they had been treated.