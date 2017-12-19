19 December 2017

Angola: Historian Defends Dissemination of Queen Njinga to Mbande's Deeds

Luanda — The Angolan historian Luzia de Carvalho on Monday in Luanda appealed for the greatest spreading of the life and work of Queen Njinga Mbande in the country's schools, because it is losing the essence of the wealth of the national heroes.

Speaking to the press at the end of the talk about the 354-year death anniversary of sovereign Mwene Njinga Mbande, Luzia de Carvalho considered was necessary to make it more public in schools, introducing contents on national heroes in school textbooks, among others.

According to her, it is necessary not only to speak of heroes in historical dates but to approach them, keeping present the heroes, as in cycles of lectures, seminars, debates in the media.

