Angola: President Discusses of African Union Reform

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, addressed on Monday in Luanda with former President of Nigeria, Olussegun Obasanjo, aspects related to the reform of the African Union (AU), with a view to contributing to greater efficiency of the continental organization.

At the end of the audience at the Presidential Palace, Olusegun Obasanjo, who paid a few hours visit to Angola, told the press that they also considered issues related to development and unemployment among young Africans.

Olusegun Obassanjo said that he took the opportunity to personally congratulate the President João Lourenço, for his election to the highest office of the Angolan Nation.

Olusegun Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937. He was the twelfth President of Nigeria. He ran from May 1999 until May 2007.