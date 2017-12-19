Ethiopia: Researches for Transforming Live Not for Decorating Shelve

The wise management and effectively utilization of universities and research institutions outcomes is one of potential reason for their advancement. In the case of Ethiopia, mostly the academic research findings have been left on the shelves and they have not been sufficiently contributing to the transformation of the society.

Instructor and program coordinator at Addis Ababa University Adane Alemayehu told recently The Ethiopian Herald that there are many factors to materialize the research outcomes.

As to him, all the academic researches are produced centrally for academic audiences. The other one is their life prospective. In addition, he said the quality and predominantly the question of originality of the researches matters.

With increasing number of public universities, one of the expected outcomes is the intensification of multidimensional researches and findings, which can genuinely contribute to the improvements of day-to-day life of the public, he added.

Buying Adane's view, Dire Dawa University Lecturer Abaynew Demisew said: "Most of students conduct research only to pursue their graduation as a main target and for the program requirement."

Commending the establishment of research and technology transfer offices at various universities and public institutions, Adane urged scholars and pertinent government body to enhance the quality and capacity of such offices.

He said : "We are striving for the quality and originality of researches but those genuine researchers who have been conducting researches for several years, have not received the desired attention and acknowledgment by pertinent actors."

With regard to encouraging researchers, he noted that the local universities' long- held publishing tradition of research findings need to be improved. This is because it has been one of the negatively affecting factors for the better and quality research works, the issue of compensation and financial assistance also have biggest share in this regard, he added.

Addis Ababa University Postgraduate student Yohannes Teshome said to reduce the financial cost and work burden, students may involve in plagiarism activity which is totally unacceptable and unethical.

For Abaynew, apart from aforesaid weaknesses, there is a need to revise the curriculum which is less effective in equipping students with the right skill and commitment particularly at the undergraduate level.

As possible solutions all pointed out that the universities should give more concern to their curriculum and cross check the originality of researches. In addition, they should support researchers to get published their researchers to promote the genuine ones. In this regard, public and private offices as well as concerned stakeholders should also cooperate with universities.