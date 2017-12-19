19 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: IMF Chief Says Ethiopia Doing Well in Terms of Economic Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde appreciated Ethiopia's fast economic growth.

The Managing Director expressed her appreciation following the discussion with the President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome at the national palace.

"We had a very productive discussion about the performance of the Ethiopian economy which is doing very well in terms of growth", she told journalists.

The Managing Director visited the country to witness for herself the economic development that the country has registered in the past two decades.

"I'm very proud to come and visit. I really had a better understanding of the economic development model which has been implemented in Ethiopia" she said.

Lagarde has also appreciated Ethiopia for hosting 850,000 refugees, which is among the largest refugee population in the world.

The IMF head said the work that the country is conducting to bring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa particularly Somali and South Sudan is commendable.

President Mulatu who explained about the implementation of country's pro-poor and inclusive development policy, praised IMF for its support to Ethiopia's economic development.

He expressed hope that the visit of the Managing Director will help further strengthen Ethiopia's relation with the IMF, according to a high level official who attended the meeting.

Ethiopia

As Wild Weather Hits Crops, Women Turn to Savings

Savings groups are helping farmers - particularly women - get through bad times when harvests are lost Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.