Ethiopia: IMF Chief Says Ethiopia Doing Well in Terms of Economic Growth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde appreciated Ethiopia's fast economic growth.

The Managing Director expressed her appreciation following the discussion with the President of Ethiopia Mulatu Teshome at the national palace.

"We had a very productive discussion about the performance of the Ethiopian economy which is doing very well in terms of growth", she told journalists.

The Managing Director visited the country to witness for herself the economic development that the country has registered in the past two decades.

"I'm very proud to come and visit. I really had a better understanding of the economic development model which has been implemented in Ethiopia" she said.

Lagarde has also appreciated Ethiopia for hosting 850,000 refugees, which is among the largest refugee population in the world.

The IMF head said the work that the country is conducting to bring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa particularly Somali and South Sudan is commendable.

President Mulatu who explained about the implementation of country's pro-poor and inclusive development policy, praised IMF for its support to Ethiopia's economic development.

He expressed hope that the visit of the Managing Director will help further strengthen Ethiopia's relation with the IMF, according to a high level official who attended the meeting.