19 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ferreira Pinto Elected Angolan Ombudsman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Assembly elected the jurists Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto and Antónia Flor Bela Rocha on Monday as ombudsman and deputy, respectively, replacing Paulo Tjipilica and Maria da Conceição Sango.

The new ombudsman and his deputy were elected with favourable votes by the MPLA. The CASA-CE Coalition, FNLA and the PRS voted against, while UNITA MPs abstained.

The Ombudsman is an independent public body whose purpose is to defend the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens, ensuring, through informal means, the justice and legality of the activity of the Public Administration.

The Ombudsman and deputy are elected by the National Assembly by decision of an absolute majority of the MPs in the exercise of their functions. They take office before the Chamber for a term of five years, renewable only once.

The draft resolution aroused heated debate, with UNITA and CASA-EC also requesting a conciliation window, in the light of Rule 137 of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, before the election of those entities.

Angola

Former Nigerian President Ends Visit to Angola

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, last Monday returned to his country after making a private visit of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.