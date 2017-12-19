Angola: Ferreira Pinto Elected Angolan Ombudsman

Luanda — The National Assembly elected the jurists Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto and Antónia Flor Bela Rocha on Monday as ombudsman and deputy, respectively, replacing Paulo Tjipilica and Maria da Conceição Sango.

The new ombudsman and his deputy were elected with favourable votes by the MPLA. The CASA-CE Coalition, FNLA and the PRS voted against, while UNITA MPs abstained.

The Ombudsman is an independent public body whose purpose is to defend the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens, ensuring, through informal means, the justice and legality of the activity of the Public Administration.

The Ombudsman and deputy are elected by the National Assembly by decision of an absolute majority of the MPs in the exercise of their functions. They take office before the Chamber for a term of five years, renewable only once.

The draft resolution aroused heated debate, with UNITA and CASA-EC also requesting a conciliation window, in the light of Rule 137 of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, before the election of those entities.