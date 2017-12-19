Angola: Parliament Authorises Head of State to Legislate On State Administration Regime

Luanda — The National Assembly (Parliament) on Monday passed the bill that authorises the Head of State to legislate on the repealing of the current Regime of Delimitation and Co-ordination of the State's Central and Local Administrations.

The bill was passed with the favourable votes of the ruling MPLA party, while the opposition abstained.

The minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, said that the objective is to strengthen the mechanisms of institutional administrative de-concentration.

He said a new regulation is to be approved with a view to creating better conditions and guaranteeing better harmony among the State Administration organs.

In this ambit, Alcides Sakala, an MP of the country's largest opposition UNITA party, said that his organisation is convinced that it is urgent the need for creating the necessary conditions for the implementation of elected local governments.

"One should not confuse the citizens with the transfer of power from the central administration organs to local organs that represent the central power (...)", he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, said he understands the anxiety about the materialisation of the local governments, but reminded the MPs that the goodwill of the Executive is reflected on the pronouncements of the Head of State, João Lourenço, regarding this issue, which have been clear about such move, which is on the government's agenda.