Chad: Rfi English Service Journalist Recognised By UNCA for Work in Chad

Laura Angela Bagnetto, a journalist with RFI's English service, has received the Bronze medal from the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) for her series of reports on refugees in Chad.

The UNCA is a professional organization of over 200 journalists from dozens of countries representing scores of publications and broadcasters from all regions of the world, as well as the major global news agencies.

Among its other activities it offers a number of awards every year "to recognize and encourage excellence in reporting on the United Nations, its affiliated agencies, organizations and missions."

Bagnetto's series on Chad focused on Chadian IDPs and Nigerian refugees fleeing Boko Haram in the first series, while the second series was based on research in the field from southern Chad on the plight of Central African Republic refugees fleeing across the border.

Bagnetto is a long-standing member of RFI's English service and an accomplished specialist in African affairs. Her work from Chad can be found here: