South Africa: 'Fugitive' Dutch Arms Dealer Linked to Liberian War Granted R1 Million Bail in Cape Town

A Dutch arms dealer, convicted of crimes against humanity and for selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor, has been granted bail in Cape Town under strict conditions.

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven, 75, who the State has argued is a fugitive from justice and a flight risk, will have to report to the Sea Point police station daily.

He has also been placed under house arrest and his passport is to be handed in.

Kouwenhoven appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where Magistrate Vusi Mhlanga granted his release on bail.

"The applicant has already been convicted, he's not someone presumed to be innocent," Mhlanga said, while reading out his ruling.

Source: News24