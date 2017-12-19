Angola: Writer Highlights Queen Njinga Mbande's Strategic Capacity

Luanda — The Angolan writer John Bella Monday highlighted Queen Njinga Mbande's leadership and strategic ability to safeguard her territories from the colonial invasion.

Speaking on the talk alluding to the 354-year death anniversary of the sovereign Mwene Njinga Mbanda, the writer pointed out that the queen was a great strategist who fooled the Portuguese invaders to better prepare their troops for war.

According to the writer, Njinga Mbande always led her army with skill and competence in all battles and always knew how to negotiate with the settlers, not yielding or paying tribute when the invaders demanded.

To him, the Angolan youth has much to learn and retain lessons from the work of Njinga Mbande, for having a lot of positive aspects.

"The queen, even with so many adversities, living in constant wars, fleeing from one place to another, lived to the age of 80", he added.