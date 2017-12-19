19 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto/Progresso Match Opens Girabola2018

Luanda — The Luanda derby between 1º de Agosto, defending championse, and Progresso do Sambizanga is the highlight of the first round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2018).

According to the draw held on Monday evening, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), runner-up Petro de Luanda will play the FC of Cuando Cubango, whose competition is set start between 10 and 11 February next year.

The Angolan classic between 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda will take place only in the tenth round, two teams that will open the football season, with the Super Cup match, scheduled for February 4.

Check first round fixtuyres.

1º de Agosto - Progresso do Sambizanga

Petro de Luanda - FC of Cuando Cubango

Recreativo do Libolo - 1º de Maio

JGM - Bravos do Maquis

Sporting de Cabinda- Académica do Lobito

Recreativo da Caála - Kabuscorp do Palanca

Desportivo da Huila- Interclube

Sagrada Esperança - Domant FC

