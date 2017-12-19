Malawi: St Montfort CWO Donates to Area 25 Health Centre

Lilongwe — Catholic Women Organization (CWO) for the newly formed Christian Small Christian Community of St Montfort, an outstation of St Padre Pio in Gulliver, Area 49 Saturday donated assorted items worth over K 100,000 to the Maternity Wing of Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe as part of Christmas celebrations.

40 patients who were at the maternity wing received assorted items included baby bathing basins, U-fresh soap, sugar, maize flour and packets of salt.

Presenting the donation, Chairlady for Montfort, Donnata Manzi said her organization felt the need to assist the needy during the festive season.

She said they thought of providing the items to the maternity wing of the health centre as part of their charity activities of St Montfort CWO.

"We are happy that we have achieved what we desired most to assist the needy during Christmas and I hope the mothers are happy with what they have got," Manzi explained.

St Montfort CWO Secretary, Chimwemwe Bakuwa said there were 40 patients in the Maternity Wing and 18 of them had already delivered new babies.

She said the remaining 22 were in labour and they got the news of our donation.

Receiving the donation, Area 25 Health Centre Duty Nurse, Monica Nyambo thanked St Montfort CWO for their timely donation to the Maternity Wing of the health centre.

She said most patients were lacking basic needs as they were awaiting the newly born babies.

"I would like to ask other well-wishers to emulate the gesture set by St Montfort CWO. There is need to compliment government's efforts for safe health deliver services. Government alone cannot afford to provide everything to the patients at all health facilities through the country," Nyambo noted.

The Duty Nurse pointed out that it was so inspiring to note that church organizations are having an interest to assist health facilities like Area 25 during Christmas period.

St Montfort Small Community (Mphakati) is one of the eight Small Christian Communities of St Padre Pio Outstation of Kaggwa Parish in Area 49 and was formed in March 2017.