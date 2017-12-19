19 December 2017

Kenya: Major Tussle Looms Between Leopards and Gor Over Want-Away Ingwe Defender

By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards defender Dennis Sikhayi has asked to leave the club amid fears from within the den that he has been tapped up by bitter rivals Gor Mahia.

Nairobi News can confirm that the defender handed in a written transfer request to the club officials at the Mombasa road-based secretariat on Monday.

Leopards management has however responded by slapping a Sh10million price tag on the player they acquired for less than Sh1million at the start of the 2017 league season.

This development comes with the solid defender fresh from playing a vital role in helping the national football team clinch the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

"He is not going anywhere. He has a year remaining on his contract and as it stands we have forwarded his name to Caf as part of our team that will play in the Confederation Cup next season. So even if he leaves, he cannot play for Gor Mahia in the Champions League," a club official, who spoke to Nairobi News off the record, explained.

ANIMOSITY

"The only way we can consider his release is if he pays us Sh10 million in cash," he added.

Sikhayi has enjoyed a great season since moving to Leopards from Western Stima.

The player showed his worth while starring for Harambee Stars under new coach Paul Put in the regional tournament where the Kenyan team conceded only two goals in six matches.

If true, the supposed interest from Gor Mahia is likely to heighten the animosity between these two local giants in the close season transfer market.

Earlier in the 2017 league season, the two clubs tussled over another international Vincent Oburu which resulted in the player missing action for six months after Football Kenya Federation delayed registering him.

