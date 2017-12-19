Malawi: Gunde Boxing Organize Two International Non-Title Fights

Lilongwe — The Lilongwe based boxing promoters, Gunde Boxing Promotions have organized international boxing fights on Boxing Day the 26th of December, 2017.

The international non title fights will see boxers from Malawi exchanging jabs and uppercuts with boxers from Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo at the M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe along the M1 road.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency, one of the organizers of the fights Jack Gunde said all is well come the 26th of December.

"As you know on the 26th December, its boxing day in Malawi therefore we thought it wise to bring a fight where good boxers we have invited should exchange punches as one way of cerebrating the day.

"The boxers we have brought in for the fight are good boxers with good records and people should expect good fights on the day. This is the second time to host a boxing fight and the other development is that we have a new ring in good condition that we will use," said Gunde.

On the day, Malawi Defence Force based boxer, Wilson Masamba will take on Tanzanian boxer John Johnson and the Liwonde boy Chifundo Makawa will exchange punches with Regin Champion from DRC.

In supporting bouts, Limbani Powder will take on Limbani Chikapa and Alex the "Virus" Ndanga will date Henry Kapeni and also the boxing fiesta will be spiced up with jokes from renowned comedian Mr. Jokes and Mr. Wyson with his "namalira cartoon".

Before the fight, Gunde Boxing Promotions have organized a charitable tour aimed at cheering patients at Bwaila Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital which includes participating boxers on the promoter's bill who will present materials in form of gifts to be given to patients.

"We will start with Bwaila Hospital then proceed to Kamuzu Central Hospital and then to the boxing venue where Boxing Day activities will boom at M1 Centre Point" said Gunde, asking all lovers of boxing to come in large numbers on the day.