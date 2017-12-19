Malawi: Action Aid Hands Over K97 Million Katete CDSS in Ntchisi

Lilongwe — Boys and girls in the area of traditional Authorities Kasakula and Kachikho in Ntchisi District can now look forward to a bright future after Action Aid officially handed over a newly constructed Katete Community Day Secondary School on Saturday which they funded at a cost of K97.4miilion.

Before the donation, there was a single secondary school serving over 10 primary schools, Programme Coordinator for Ntchisi Action Aid Office, Chimwemwe Fabiano told the media in an interview at the function.

This meant that a lot of boys and girls were being denied a chance to access secondary school education.

"In T.A. Kasakula there was only one secondary school, which made it difficult for children to access secondary school education. By constructing Katete CDSS we have increased access to secondary school education and also for the children to realise their potential," said Fabiano.

One of pioneer students Chisomo Magolowondo, 18, said his parents had told him to drop out if he did not make it to secondary school in his third attempt at Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE).

"This school has given me an opportunity to get closer to realising my dream of becoming a medical doctor. We had only one secondary school before this one was constructed and it was very tough to get selected.

"But now as one of the form one students at this new secondary [school], I am really happy to be in secondary school. My parents are happy too," explained Magolowondo.

Another student Annes Dick, 16, who made it to Katete CDSS after her second attempt at PSLCE concurred with Magolowondo's excitement that the school had given them an opening to a bright future.

Guest of honour, District Education Manager Billy Banda, thanked Action Aid for the school and many other developments the organization has implemented in the district.

The school has two classroom blocks with four classrooms, a library, laboratory and an administration block. Action Aid also constructed the head teacher's house while the community helped with the construction of two teachers' houses.

Headmaster for the school, James Misewa told Malawi News Agency the school has four teachers and each of them holds a bachelors degree, however, one of the teachers is being accommodated in the school's library and pleaded with well wishers for help with the teacher's accommodation.

The school opened its doors in September, 2017, with a total of 44 students out 149 selected to secondary school from Chikho Zone in T.A. Kasakula and Action Aid also provided notebooks to all students selected to the school.

Action Aid started working in Ntchisi in 2007 focusing on education and women's rights.