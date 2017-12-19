Africa: Refugee Children to Benefit From 'Africa Dream Soccer Tour'

Honda Estilo Corp. will hold an "Africa Dream Soccer Tour" in three countries in Africa through its subsidiary, Soltilo Kenya Ltd under the theme, "Teaching soccer to African refugees and disadvantaged children to support their future careers."

From early December, coaches from "Soltilo Familia Soccer School" will provide soccer lessons to refugees and children living in slums of Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda.

According to organisrs, Honda Estilo Corp. "is also looking for companies and partners with the same beliefs to support the initiative."

Each beneficiary country will have two rounds of training; starting with Rwanda from early next month through mid-January 2018, while round two will be in October.

In Kenya, the camp will run from mid-January 2018 to mid-April for round one, while the second round will be carried out between July and September.

Meanwhile, refugees and disadvantaged children in Uganda will benefit from April through May for the first phase, and the second will be in November.

This activity is important for Honda Estilo in order to "Provide dreams and hope through soccer/education," a statement from organisers stated.