28 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Refugee Children to Benefit From 'Africa Dream Soccer Tour'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Honda Estilo Corp. will hold an "Africa Dream Soccer Tour" in three countries in Africa through its subsidiary, Soltilo Kenya Ltd under the theme, "Teaching soccer to African refugees and disadvantaged children to support their future careers."

From early December, coaches from "Soltilo Familia Soccer School" will provide soccer lessons to refugees and children living in slums of Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda.

According to organisrs, Honda Estilo Corp. "is also looking for companies and partners with the same beliefs to support the initiative."

Each beneficiary country will have two rounds of training; starting with Rwanda from early next month through mid-January 2018, while round two will be in October.

In Kenya, the camp will run from mid-January 2018 to mid-April for round one, while the second round will be carried out between July and September.

Meanwhile, refugees and disadvantaged children in Uganda will benefit from April through May for the first phase, and the second will be in November.

This activity is important for Honda Estilo in order to "Provide dreams and hope through soccer/education," a statement from organisers stated.

Africa

Millions of Migrant Children Encounter Life-threatening Conditions

The UN children’s fund is urging countries to do more to ensure the safety and wellbeing of tens of millions of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.