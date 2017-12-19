press release

Arusha — The Citizens and Diaspora Directorate (CIDO) of the African Union Commission (AUC) in its capacity as the Secretariat of the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), will hold a pre-Summit meeting on 18 - 20 December in Arusha, Tanzania. This pre-summit that will precede the African Union Summit will dwelt on taking steps to account for and reflect on the socio-economic and political development and challenges of the continent with particular focus on the 2017 theme of the year 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in Youth". The meeting will also focus on the issue of corruption and its debilitating and corrosive effects on progress, stability and development of the Continent,

The pre-Summit will, among other things, provide a congenial platform for civil society organizations to reflect on the AU 2017 implementations of programs and policies with particular reference to the socio economic challenges affecting the continent. It will also be a platform to strengthen the working relationship between civil society organizations and the African Union with a view of taking leadership and ownership of the AU programmes and policies at country, regional and continental levels. Finally, the pre-Summit will take stock of the progress made thus far on the implementation of the Demographic dividend roadmap in the implementation of Agenda 2963

In the run-up to the 2018 African Union Heads of States Summit, the pre-Summit will also set the ball rolling in exploring more possible ways of how ECOSOCC can work with the Advisory Board on corruption in commemorating the 2018 AU theme of the year; "Winning the fight against corruption": A sustainable path to Africa's transformation. Of particular importance will also be the pre-Summit's arrangement to showcase various contextual successful anti-corruption efforts and lessons learned from different organizations and countries and region in the fight against corruption.

Participation to the pre-Summit in Arusha, Tanzania will be drawn from diverse CSOs across the continent, members from the ECOSOCC Standing Committee and General Assembly,Academia and think tanks from various African countries, civil society organisations from the five African regions as well representation from various AU organs and technical departments of the African Union Commission. It is expected that the official opening of this event will be addressed by official representative from the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

