Dar es Salaam — The Resident Magistrate's Court in Dodoma Region has rejected reasons given by the prosecution side of blocking bail application by Mr Sadifa Sadifa who is facing corruption counts.

Through the decision, the court granted the accused bail on the condition of having two sureties who will sign a Sh1milioni pledge as well as producing introduction letters from their local leaders.

The accused will also not be allowed to travel overseas without the court's permit.