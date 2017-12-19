Africa: Wilfred Mbacham Wins 2017 TWAS Prize for Africa!

Cameroon born, Prof. Wilfred Fon Mbacham was on December 8th 2017 declared winner of this year's World Academy of Sciences' (TWAS) Regional Prize for Africa. The distinguished international Malaria investigator is being honoured for outstanding efforts to promote public understanding and proliferation of science and technology across Africa and beyond.

The Public Health Advocate, who was nominated by the Cameroon Academy of Science, reportedly flexed unconquerable academic muscles with scores of peers to emerge the best choice of the TWAS-ROSSA Committee in Trieste, Italy. Prof. Wilfred Mbacham is said to have won the heart of the TWAS-ROSSA Committee for providing substantial data sets for policy considerations in Cameroon and initiating major projects that have brought more than 6 million dollars' worth of funds to the University of Yaoundé I for research and capacity building, notably the EU-Funded FP-7 - PRD College & the intra-ACP scholarship program named AFIMEGQ (Africa for Innovation, Mobility, Exchange, Globalisation and Quality).

It is also said his research output and applications have exerted lasting impacts on lives in Cameroon, the Central African Region and a lot of potential for Africa and humanity. The laureate's academic prowess dates as far back as 1989 when he obtained a Doctorat de Specialité in Molecular Parasitology from the University of Yaoundé I, and a Doctor of Science degree in Tropical Public Health from Harvard University in (1997).

Wilfred Mbacham has been chair of the Program Management Committee of the International Atomic Energy Agency- African Framework Agreement program of 41 member states since Nov 2015. He is highly reputed for training more than 65 Masters students, 14 PhDs and has some 110 publications in peer reviewed international journals .