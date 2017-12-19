Cameroon: Bakossi National Park - China Boosts Conservation Efforts

Through the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Chinese government has donated equipment to support ecodevelopment and nature protection.

The People's Republic of China has donated a special consignment of equipment destined to enhance conservation efforts in the Bakossi National Park in the South West Region. The stock was handed over to the beneficiaries, Monday December 18, 2017, at the WWF Cameroon Country Programme Office in Yaounde by the Chargé d'Affaire at the Chinese Embassy in Cameroon, Sun Wei.

The symbolic equipment worth FCFA 8 million were distributed to the Bakossi National Park service, Tombel Conservation and Development Cooperative and Bakossi Non-Timber Forest Product Cooperative.

It consists of two motorcycles, a hand pulled truck, sleeping bags, walkie talkies, a tarpaulin, solar wax extractors, veils with caps, smokers, refractometers, amongst others. To Sun Wei, contributing to the preservation of the park is a good project.

The Chinses emissary said his China will remain steadfast in the fight against poaching and illegal logging with zero tolerance. Chief Ndode Tobias Ewang, traditional ruler of Nzinbeng expressed hope that the cooperation will continue so that people within and around the park will continue to live economically sustainable lives. The representative of the 36 villages that makeup the park commended the Chinese government for the gesture.

According to Dr. Forboseh Philip, WWF Senior Programme Coordinator, the donation highlights the shared vision and governance in preserving the integrity of biodiversity values of the Bakossi National Park and supporting the eco-development of direct impact communities. The donation is coming at a time the 29,320-hactare park is in dire need of assistance.

Going by the park's conservator, Atemnkeng William T., the park lacks adequate means of transportation. Besides the fact that the park is yet to be demarcated, the eco-guards protecting the environment are still unarmed and often suffer from attacks by armed poachers who overpower them.

