Cameroon: UBA Graduates Over 7,000

The students of the 6th and 7th batches were challenged to join the fight against corruption.

The venue was the University of Bamenda (UBa) ceremonial grounds where thousand thronged to witness the 6th and 7th convocation ceremony of the youngest State University in Cameroon. Created in 2010 the University of Bamenda today counts an enrolment rate of over Sixteen thousand in some 10 schools and faculties. The enrolment rate will surely increase by January 2018 when the newly created faculty of education and the National Higher Polytechnic Institute will go operational.

It was all joy in the Bambili Campus as students who were not able to graduate last academic year due to the social tension in the North West and South West Regions finally joined those of this year to take part in the convocation. In her keynote address, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bamenda, Prof. Theresia Nkuo Akenji, was proud that UBa graduates are marketable.

She congratulated the students for being steadfast despite all the challenges. The Vice Chancellor thanked the Head of State President Paul Biya for the creation of the National Higher Polytechnic Institute which has been the cry of the population of the North West region. She equally thanked the government for the financial support that has transformed UBa into a construction site.

She expressed the need for more support and permanent staff as well as more lecturers to meet up with the new schools and faculties as well as the ever growing student population. The Pro-chancellor and representative of the Minister of Higher Education Prof. Dominique Mvogo was around with words of caution and encouragement for the graduating students.

He said the wealth of the nation lies in its resources and human power thus he cautioned those from the teacher training colleges to be patriotic and be ready to teach where ever they are sent to. Prof Dominique Mvogo was quick to advise the newly graduating students to join the fight against corruption and shame those caught in the act.

Worth mentioning is that the twin convocation ceremony saw UBa churned out 7,423 students, 3,897 students for the 2015/2016 academic year and 3,527 students for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The national polytechnic which will go operational in January 2018 will have the following departments, Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering and Architectural, Petroleum Engineering and Mining and Mineral Engineering.

Meanwhile, the faculty of education will have five departments including Teacher Education, Educational Leadership, Curriculum Pedagogy, Counselling and Psychology and Physical Education and Animation.