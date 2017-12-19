19 December 2017

Africa: CAF President Visits Côte d'Ivoire

The President of the Confederation Africaine de Football, Mr. Ahmad, arrived in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, early afternoon yesterday, December 18, 2017, for an official visit. He is accompanied by CAF 1st vice-president, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

When they got off the plane at Felix Houphouet-Boigny airport, they were greeted by the president of the Ivorian Football Federation, Augustin Sidy Diallo. They had an audience at the airport lounge with the Ivoirian Minister of Sports, Mr. Albert Francois Amichia.

Today CAF president is expected to have an audience at the State house with the Head of State of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Mr. Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

