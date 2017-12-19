Somalia: UNDP Warns Precarious Food Situation in Wake of Drought

The UN Development Program (UNDP) on Tuesday warned that the food security situation in Somali "remains precarious for millions of Somalis, following the fifth consecutive year of drought."

According to the agency, an estimated 6.2 million people need humanitarian assistance, and the number of people living in pre-famine emergency conditions has increased from 80,000 people in January to 800,000 in December this year.

In addition, one million people have been displaced so far this year due to drought and conflict, thereby doubling the number of internally displaced people.

The economic loss caused by the drought is estimated at more than three billion U.S. dollars, and UNDP estimates that 1.7 billion U.S. dollars are required over the next three to five years to boost infrastructure, management of water resources, efforts to increase agricultural production and the expansion of urban services.

Following three consecutive seasons of poor rainfall, drought conditions persist across most of Somalia. An estimated 3.3 million people are currently facing acute food insecurity, according to the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit.