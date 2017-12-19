Nigeria: Buhari Cancels Trip to Niger

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari did not eventually fly to Niger Republic as scheduled yesterday, where he had been billed to attend the 59th independence anniversary of the country in Tahoua.

The president reportedly cancelled the trip because he felt he had had enough discussion with Niger President on telephone last Sunday night.

In view of the conversation, the president felt his trip to the country for the ceremony was no longer necessary.

Against this background, the president opted to send three governors who had initially been scheduled to accompany him on the trip.

In a statement last Sunday, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, had said Buhari alongside the presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger, would participate in the historic event held on December 18, every year to commemorate the founding of the Republic of Niger and creation of the presidency.

Shehu said after the ceremony, the president would hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts before returning to Abuja same day.

He also said Buhari would be accompanied by Governors Aminu Masari, Ibrahim Gaidam and Kashim Shettima of Katsina, Yobe and Borno States respectively.