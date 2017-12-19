Ethiopia: Attorney General Tunes Six-Decade-Old Bankruptcy Law

Photo: Addis Fortune

The Attorney general, Getachew Ambaye.

The Office of the Attorney General amended the six-decade-old bankruptcy law in the aspects of discharge schemes, prioritisation of creditors, and contract enforcement.

It sent the bill to the Council of Ministers (CoM) along with the amended criminal procedure and parts of the commercial code.

As a framework to draft the amendment, the Office used the Legislative Guide on Insolvency Law issued by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

Drafted for almost three years, the alteration aims at boosting the competitiveness of the national economy by enabling investments to recover from losses in a prompt manner. It is also expected to expedite the collection of unpaid debts from insolvent companies by creditors.

"The modification will ease doing business in the country and attract more foreign direct investment(FDI)," said Belayhun Yirga, director for Legal Study, Drafting & Dissemination at the Office.

In the existing as well as amended version, for any party declaring bankruptcy, judge and court trustees must examine the assets and liabilities of individuals and businesses unable to repay their debts.

"Before or after declaring bankruptcy, anyone should be given a chance to recover investment by altering its organisational structure through mergers or splits, share transfers and to the number of branches," the amendment reads.

It also incorporates discharge schemes- a way out for a debtor whose credit exceeds assets- strictly for innocent debtors.

For a party to close its bankruptcy proceedings, it should liquidate its assets, settle all claims or be unable to cover the debt using its assets, according to the existing law, which does not specify the execution of the judgement. However, in the amended version, any party, whose liabilities exceed the assets, will not be asked to settle the balance.

"The issue of guaranteeing discharge is the most contentious part of the amendment," a source from the drafting committee told Fortune.

"Part of the team believes that default insolvency will mushroom in the country if a guaranteed discharge is allowed, while the rest claim that the bankruptcy law always works for the innocent insolvent," the same source disclosed.

The draft incorporates discharge as long as the insolvent organisation does not have hidden assets and explicitly excludes criminal bankruptcy.

For Tadesse Lencho (PhD), with two decades of experience in Business Law, the bankruptcy law has no value lest discharge is applied and no harm is caused by the intention of the debtor on himself.

"No one should profit from its failures," he stresses.

Additionally, amongst the amendments, secured creditors such as banks, who take collateral for the extension of credit, will not be paid first if bankruptcy is filed. The bill promotes equitable treatment of all creditors. The bankruptcy costs, entities engaged in contractual agreements with the bankrupted company and employees will be given precedence over the secured creditors.

This is contrary to the existing law of foreclosure where banks are at the top of this list.

"Laws of labour, tax, foreclosure, pensions of private organisation employees have stated their respective priorities and the payment for their domains," posited a legal committee member at the Bankers' Association. "Hence, the laws contradict each other."

In 2015, the decision given by the Cassation Bench over the dispute between Zemen Bank and the bankrupted Holland Car, which by default became a law, is reflected in the amendment.

"I don't agree with both the prior decision of the Bench and the latest adjustment," said the legal committee member. "If it is approved, collateral will definitely be useless."

But, Tadesse believes that the non-utilisation of bankruptcy law provisions is mainly due to the excessive protection of the creditor.

"The foreclosure law of the country has overshadowed the bankruptcy law at large," he said. "Secured creditors are now going to follow the progress of their companies closely and give maximum attention to profitability."