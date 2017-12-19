Kenya: Harambee Stars Promised Sh50mn for Afcon Qualification

Photo: Martin Mukangu/Nation

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with the CECAFA Senior Challenge Trophy at his Karen residence on December 19, 2017 where he hosted the Harambee Stars team.

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has promised that the government will reward the national football team Harambee Stars with Sh50mn if they qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ruto made this promise on Tuesday morning as he hosted the team for breakfast at his Karen residence following their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph.

"The more difficult part is ahead of us. The AFCON is a year and abit ahead of us. We must qualify and we must win. We must make history and I am confident this is the team to make history. Let me commit, if you qualify as a team the government of Kenya will give the team Sh50mn to share. Sasa mtajipanga kutoka hapo. The ball is in your court. Ama namna gani?" The Deputy President posed.

Kenya started off their campaign on a poor footing losing to Sierra Leone in June but will have a chance to redeem themselves in the second round of group matches in September next year against Ghana.

Head coach Paul Put who was hired primarily to help the team qualify for the Cup of Nations says he is confident they will achieve the target.

"It is possible. Nothing cannot be achieved. We have started well and now we have the support that we need. The door is open that we can bring our plans. I now hope that we can do the job and make Kenyans happy," Put told Capital Sport.

Meanwhile, the team continued to receive windfalls from their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup triumph and each member of the technical bench might now walk home with Sh700,000 after the President directed a further Sh10mn to be awarded to the team from the Sports Ministry.

The team is also scheduled to have a bus after skipper Musa Mohammed made the request in his short speech at the breakfast.

"Hiyo mambo Captain umeongea nimeskia (I have heard the words the captain has said). In the next two weeks you should have a new bus for movement and everything," the Deputy president said.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm