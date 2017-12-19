19 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Roundtable On Drugs - CSO's Calls for Ban On Codeine Importation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kano state in collaboration with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) have stormed the venue of the Senate's roundtable meeting on drug abuse in Nigeria holding in Kano with placards and banners to register their solidarity on the measures taken by the senate to address the issue of drug abuse in the country.

Addressing, members of various CSO's gathered; Malam Nura Iro Ma'aji of CISLAC stated that, the civil societies are at the venue to register their concern on the prevailing situation expecially as it regards Kano state.

He added, the figures being churned out on level of drug abuse in the state is indeed so alarming.

According to him, it is high time that authorities at the helm of affairs in the nation to as matter of urgency ban the importation of any cough syrup that contains codeine.

In her address, Dr. Mairo Mandara of Bill and Melinda gates foundation stated that, authorities concerned should understand that the time for lip service to the issue is over, We have to tell authorities concern that, this is a time for action; the era of lip service to the issue of drug abuse is no longer the solution. What we need is a committed action to the menace for possible reduction," said Dr. Mandara.

Nigeria

Petroleum Staff Association Suspends Strike

Reprieve came the way of Nigerians who have been groaning over the biting fuel scarcity across the country, as Oil… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.