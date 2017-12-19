Nigeria: Senate Roundtable On Drugs - CSO's Calls for Ban On Codeine Importation

Kano — Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Kano state in collaboration with Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) have stormed the venue of the Senate's roundtable meeting on drug abuse in Nigeria holding in Kano with placards and banners to register their solidarity on the measures taken by the senate to address the issue of drug abuse in the country.

Addressing, members of various CSO's gathered; Malam Nura Iro Ma'aji of CISLAC stated that, the civil societies are at the venue to register their concern on the prevailing situation expecially as it regards Kano state.

He added, the figures being churned out on level of drug abuse in the state is indeed so alarming.

According to him, it is high time that authorities at the helm of affairs in the nation to as matter of urgency ban the importation of any cough syrup that contains codeine.

In her address, Dr. Mairo Mandara of Bill and Melinda gates foundation stated that, authorities concerned should understand that the time for lip service to the issue is over, We have to tell authorities concern that, this is a time for action; the era of lip service to the issue of drug abuse is no longer the solution. What we need is a committed action to the menace for possible reduction," said Dr. Mandara.